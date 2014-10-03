AFI to Honor Steve Martin

The American Film Institute will present Steve Martin with its annual life achievement award, the organization announced Friday (Oct. 3).

Martin will receive the honor at a gala tribute June 4, 2015 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast that same month on TNT, with an encore presentation on Turner Classic Movies.

"Steve Martin is an American original," said Howard Stringer, chair of the American Film Institute's board of trustees. "From a wild and crazy stand-up comic to one who stands tall among the great figures in this American art form, he is a multi-layered creative force bound by neither convention nor caution. His work is defined by him alone, for he is the author – and a national treasure whose work has stuck with us like an arrow in the head. AFI is proud to present him with its 43rd Life Achievement Award."

Martin is an Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer and writer and the recipient of an honorary Academy Award. Early in his career he wrote for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and made multiple appearances as a comedian on Saturday Night Light Live and The Tonight Show. His films include The Jerk, The Man With Two Brains, Three Amigos and L.A. Story.