Affleck, Damon Developing Drama for Syfy

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are developing a drama series for Syfy, the network announced Monday.

Incorporated is produced by Affleck and Damon’s Pearl Street Films and by CBS Television Studios. The show is set in a future world where corporations have limitless power.

The pilot for the series is being written by David and Alex Pastor, with Ted Humphrey set to serve as showrunner. Humphrey will executive produce with Affleck, Damon and Jennifer Todd.