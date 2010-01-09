Affiliates Like Late-Night Leno

While they had yet to hear from the network by midday

Friday, general managers at NBC affiliates seemed genuinely heartened by what

looks like a proposal to move Jay Leno back to 11:35, and fill the vital 10

p.m. hour with more typical primetime fare.

"I'm very excited-it's the best outcome we could've had,"

says WLBT Jackson VP/General Manager Dan Modisett. "I don't think this was

working like any of us had hoped."

NBC affiliates remain fiercely loyal to Leno and were quick

to say the rookie program's struggles don't reflect the funnyman's work ethic

or comedic chops. "This isn't about Jay's popularity," says WJAR Providence

VP/General Manager Lisa Churchville. "This is about having that kind of show at

10 p.m."

Some affiliate managers were reluctant to discuss the

rumored changes, which may see Leno on for a half hour at 11:35, followed by an

hour hosted by Conan O'Brien at 12:05, as they had not heard from the network.

But most are hopeful Jay-and Conan-sticks with NBC, and most, if not all,

desperately want to see a change in terms of the lead-in they're getting to

their lucrative late news. Charleston-Huntington (WV) news power WSAZ, for one,

is getting half the lead-in it got a year ago. "Even strong stations like ours

are getting battered," says VP/General Manager Don Ray. "So this is terrific

news."

NBC reportedly met with Leno and O'Brien to discuss possible

outcomes yesterday. The NBC affiliates board, headed by Michael Fiorile, will

meet with the network in New York

Jan. 21 to discuss the Leno dilemma. The moves and their timing should become

clearer after the meeting.

Of course, if the network pushes Leno out of prime, there

remains the challenge of coming up with catchy programming at 10. Says one

Midwestern NBC affiliate: "We're very concerned about what goes into that time

period--it has a direct impact on the revenue we get from late news. I don't

know how many more books we can go through and still expect to win [local news

races]."

The affiliates largely applaud the network for taking action

and appearing to address an issue they felt direly needed addressing. "It looks

like the best of all worlds," says Modisett. "We keep the three late-night

talents on NBC, and NBC takes a few swings at the fence [in primetime]."