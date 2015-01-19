AFC, NFC Championship Games Dip From Last Year

Both the NFC and AFC Championship Games suffered drops in viewership from last year.

Despite a thrilling comeback from the Seattle Seahawks to win in overtime over the Green Bay Packers, the NFC Championship was down 3% from last year's early window with 49.8 (though the game did peak with over 60 million when the game went into overtime). The game was also down 11% from Fox's coverage of last year's NFC Championship, which aired in primetime.

CBS' coverage of the New England Patriots' 42-7 blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts drew 42.1 million, down 25% from the primetime window last year and down 18% from CBS' coverage of last year's AFC title game.

Collectively, both games were down 14% from the 53.6 million that tuned in last January with 46.1 million.

The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1 on NBC.