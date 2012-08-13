A&E's 'Longmire' Finale Tops Record-Setting Premiere

The first season finale of A&E's Longmire drew

4.3 million viewers, up5% over its record-setting premiere on June 4.





Facing up against NBC's coverage of the London Olympics'

Closing Ceremony, Longmire also drew a series-high 1.6 million

in adults 25-54. Overall, the first season averaged 4 million total viewers per

first-run episode. Theseries was already renewed for a second season.





The third season finale of The Glades at averaged 3.1

million viewers, up 3% from the season average (3 million). The episode was

also watched by 1.2 million A25-54.



