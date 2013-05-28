A&E's 'Longmire' Draws 4.3M in Season Two Premiere

A&E premiered the second season of Longmire on Monday to 4.3 million viewers at 10 p.m., which was up 5% over its series debut last year.

The sophomore premiere also drew 1.1 million adults 18-49, which was up 12%, and 1.4 million adults 25-54, which was even with last year's bow. Last year's debut of Longmireset a ratings record for the network among total viewers and adults 25-54.

At 9 p.m., The Glades' fourth-season premiere averaged 3.3 million total viewers, up 6% over last year.