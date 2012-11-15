A&E's 'Duck Dynasty' Hits Series High With 4.4M Viewers

A&E's reality hit Duck Dynasty hit another series high on Wednesday, drawing a record 4.4 million total viewers for its 10:30 p.m. episode. The show, which also aired at 10 p.m., also drew a record 2.6 million adults 25-54 and 2.5 million adults 18-49 for its second episode of the night.

The show's 10 p.m. episode drew 4.3 million total viewers as well as 2.5 million adults 25-54 and 18-49.



Duck Dynasty has rated as the cable's top show on Wednesdays with adults 25-54 and total viewers. The show premiered its second season to a then series-high 3.8 million viewers on Oct. 10.