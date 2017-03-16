AerServ Makes Mobile Viewer Ad Inventory Available on Strata

AerServ has made a deal to make its mobile video ad inventory available to local broadcast TV buyers via Strata’s media buying and selling software.

The deal makes it easier for buyers purchasing local campaigns to also put those commercials on apps viewers might be using, extending the reach of campaigns.

“The value of the partnership is there’s a lot of local broadcast buyers that sometimes are looking for more ways to make sure they’re getting the message out and getting their advertising seen in the markets they want to be seen, so we offer them guaranteed inventory, competitive priced inventory,” said Josh Speyer, CEO at AerServ.

More consumers are using apps, and they are highly engaged, he said. Buyers can retarget viewers and reach them, via AerServ’s mobile and second-screen apps.

“We are happy to be working with Strata to unlock the potential of mobile for their clients,” Speyer said.

The thousands of apps offered by AerServ are available in more than 200 designated market areas and generate more than 60 billion ad opportunities each month. The ads are full-screen and feature 99% viewability and an 85% ad completion rate, AerServ says.

“Through our partnership, Strata buyers will be able to easily add premium mobile video to any of their campaigns, extending reach to millions of smartphone/tablet users,” said Judd Rubin, senior VP of Strata. “Strata remains committed to partnering with the best providers across the ad-tech industry, and our relationship with AerServ is a further example of this goal.”

