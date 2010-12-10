A&E Yanks Hasselhoff Series

A&E has drowned former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff's reality series The Hasselhoffs after just one week on the air, network officials said Friday.

Sunday's

premiere episode of the 10-episode series, which chronicled the life of

Hasselhoff and his two daughters, averaged 718,000 viewers, according

to Nielsen. A second 30-minute episode drew just 505,000 viewers.

In comparison, an original episode of Gene Simmons Family Jewels preceding The Hasselhoffs drew 1.4 million viewers, according to the network.