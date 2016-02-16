A+E Vet Slattery Takes on GM Role at Viceland

Guy Slattery, A+E Networks veteran, is the general manager of Viceland, the lifestyle and entertainment channel that launches Feb. 29. Slattery held an executive VP of marketing title at A+E Networks, overseeing marketing for, History and H2. While at A&E, he spearheaded the tagline ‘Be Original,’ which launched at the beginning of 2014. Also in 2014, he implemented the rebrand strategy for Bio’s conversion to FYI Network.

Taking the place of H2 on the cable dial, Viceland will be distributed in over 70 million homes, airing the series Balls Deep, Gaycation, Noisey and others.

Spike Jonze, Vice creative director, holds the copresident title for the network with Eddy Moretti, who is chief creative officer at Vice.

“The team at Vice has done an incredible job of creating a bold and distinctive global media brand that continues to disrupt and innovate,” said Slattery. “I am thrilled that Shane [Vice founder/CEO Smith], Spike, Eddy and the entire Viceland team have asked me to join them as they embark on the next chapter of the Vice story.”

He told B&C there’s “a lot of energy and excitement in the building” as the countdown to launch continues.

Jonze, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, has been Vice creative director since 2006.

Moretti also oversees Vice Films, and is a film director in his own right.