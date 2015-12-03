A+E Using AOL for Programmatic Efforts

A+E Networks says it will work with AOL’s data and programmatic systems to sell its cross-screen ads and promote its networks’ programming.

A+E will use AOL technology, including the One by AOL, programmatic platform, to optimize the monetization of A+E’s video and display ad inventory.

It has also made an upfront ad commitment to use AOL properties for tune in promotion for A&E, History, Lifetime, FYI and other networks.

A+E’s History network will use AOL’s Gravity as its content recommendation platform.

“A+E Networks has brought a level of flexibility to the market by affording advertisers and agencies the ability to use advanced tools and software that create more dynamic campaigns based on optimization and targeting capabilities,” said Mel Berning, president and chief revenue officer at A+E Networks. “By partnering with One by AOL, we extend these opportunities to their client list in an uninterrupted execution.”