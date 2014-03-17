A&E Ups Tappon to Senior VP of Development & Programming

A&E has promoted Drew Tappon to senior VP of development and programming, the network said Monday.

Tappon will be responsible for the development and production of A&E's nonfiction, alternative and reality series, reporting to David McKillop, executive VP & GM.

"Drew is a talented and well-respected executive who has brought enormous energy and experience to A&E's unscripted programming team," said McKillop. "I am certain that he will continue to reinforce A&E's standing as a leader in providing premium content and contribute to the growth of the network."

Tappon joined A&E at the end of 2011 as VP, non-fiction & alternative programming, helping oversee series including Duck Dynasty and Wahlburgers. He was previously at Warner Horizon Television where he served as the senior creative executive.