A+E Ups Sharenow, Adds Lehrer

A+E Networks has promoted Robert Sharenow to president of programming for A+E Networks and added programming vet Eli Lehrer as executive VP of programming for History, the company announced Thursday.



Sharenow, who has been executive VP and GM of A&E and Lifetime since 2015, will oversee all content for A+E’s family of networks, which includes A&E, Lifetime and History.



Lehrer joins A+E from MTV2. Prior, he had stints at Lifetime and Bravo.



The company also announced the appointment of Paul Cabana as executive VP, Biography and History Digital as well as the promotion of Thomas Moody to executive VP, program strategy and acquisitions, A+E Networks.



“Streamlining our portfolio’s creative structure under Rob combined with Paul’s business leadership will allow us to accelerate our creative decisions, deal making and strategies,” said Dubuc. “Together with Elaine [Frontain Bryant, executive VP, programming, A&E], Liz [Gateley, executive VP, Lifetime], Tom and now Eli returning home to A+E Networks, Rob’s programming team has a wealth of experience and some of television’s biggest hits in cable under their belts. I look forward to seeing their passion and creativity lead our networks to continued success.”