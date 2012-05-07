A+E Upfront Goes Digital

A+E Networks will be talking digital at its upfront

presentation in New York this week. With the company's big cable networks -- History, A&E and Lifetime -- climbing in their respective demos, ad sales

chief Mel Berning expects to be dealing from strength, while most other major

cable networks have lost impressions. "We're in an excellent position to

increase our share of ad budgets," Berning says.

A portion of those budgets will be going toward the online

versions of shows as part of converged advertising packages Berning plans to

sell.

Digital will be a hot topic during the upfront, with

networks looking to replace lost linear impressions with on-demand viewers.

Last year, some ad buyers resisted efforts to combine linear and digital. Now,

"I don't hear anyone pushing back against convergent deals," Berning says.

"They help everyone -- the agencies, the clients and the networks -- get to scale."

Berning expects to charge the same CPM (cost per thousand

impressions) for digital spots as for TV spots, if the commercial load within

the program is the same. A lighter commercial load might call for "a different

cost structure," he says.

One sticking point on digital sales remains the lack of a

measurement system that treats TV impressions the same way as digital impressions,

enabling agencies to calculate the reach and frequency of their campaigns.

A+E will be using DoubleClick's data on video streams served

as the basis for its digital deals because Nielsen's online measurement isn't

ready yet. Berning says that there's a wide gap between the number of streams

reported by the company's servers and the number reported by Nielsen's ratings

panel.

"Right now, you need a scorecard to keep track of all the

ways we're counting impressions," Berning says.

Other highlights from the upfront, to be held at Lincoln

Center, will include an announcement that A&E Network's primetime will be

all-originals starting in 2013 and a performance by hot band Florence + the

Machine.