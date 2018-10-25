A+E to Adjust Outcome-Based TV Campaigns in Mid-Flight

A+E Networks, which is offering some advertisers guarantees based on the results of ad campaigns, will also be optimizing those campaign in mid-flight based on factors including sales, foot traffic and web visits.

A+E offered the outcome-based guarantees during the upfront and had five takers. The company said those deals would generate more than $15 million in incremental value.

Understanding how media investments contribute to business outcomes isn’t just nice to have, it is fundamental,” said Peter Olsen, executive VP, ad sales for A+E Networks. “We are thrilled to be offering marketers these new in-campaign capabilities as we collaboratively work together to maximize ROI.”

The performance-based guarantees are seen as a way to upgrade the value of TV advertising as it competes with digital competitors. Digital campaigns are often optimized in mid-flight.

A+E’s guarantees are based in part on analytics generated by Data Plus Math, which measures how business outcomes can be attributed to TV advertising.

“In-campaign optimization leverages the full value of attribution, going beyond measurement to allow advertisers to realize highly effective and efficient ad efforts in near real time,” said John Hoctor, CEO of Data Plus Math. "We are excited to serve as the platform enabling A+E Networks to use attribution signals for media plan optimization as A+E once again helps move TV advertising forward into a future of outcome based measures."

The campaigns are targeted via A+E’s data-driven Precision platform