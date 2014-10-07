A&E to Televise Critics’ Choice Awards

A&E will televise the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Critics Choice Television Awards for two years beginning in 2015, the network announced Tuesday. A&E will serve as television home to the two shows under an agreement with the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, the organizers of the awards.

The 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards will be televised live on A&E Jan. 15 from the Hollywood Palladium. No date has been set for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

“Our new partnership will help establish The Critics’ Choice Awards as one of the most coveted awards by celebrating the best talent achievements in the entertainment industry with two of the most respected institutions in Hollywood,” said A&E Network executive vice president and general manager David McKillop. “These bi-annual live tent-pole events will be key highlights of the movie and television awards seasons for A&E viewers.”