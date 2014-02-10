A&E Taps Tatro for Unscripted Development Role

A&E has named Shelly Tatro senior VP, development and programming, the network announced Monday. Tatro will be based in New York, where she will be responsible for nonfiction, alternative and reality series. She will report to David McKillop, executive VP and general manager, A&E.

Tatro spent more than 12 years as senior VP of east coast production and development at VH1, where she oversaw unscripted programs such as Mob Wives, Love and Hip Hop, Hogan Knows Best, I Want to Work for Diddy, and Black Ink Crew.

Previous stints include NBC, TNT, Q2 and HBO Downtown.