A+E Studios Ink Deal With ‘Vikings’ Creator

A+E Studios has signed a development deal with Vikings creator Michael Hirst.

The multiyear agreement will see Hirst work with A+E Studios to create drama programming for A+E’s stable of networks including A&E, History and Lifetime, as well as outside buyers.

"I'm delighted to be joining with A+E Studios in a creative, on-going partnership,” said Hirst. “My experience working with the History Channel on Vikings has been altogether positive, enjoyable and collaborative. I now look forward eagerly to developing more original drama with the A+E Studios very committed team. Per adua ad astra.”

Hirst’s Vikings premiered as History’s first scripted original in 2013 and has recently began its third season last month.