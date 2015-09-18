A+E Shuffles Managers as History Ratings Fall

A+E Networks said that Jana Bennett will replace Dirk Hoogstra as president and general manager of History, which has seen ratings fall 26% this summer.

Earlier this year, A+E put Robert Sharenow in charge of A&E Network, replacing David McKillop. A&E’s ratings were down 25%.

A+E said that Hoogstra will return to independent production. The company also said it will commence a search for a replacement for Bennett, who had been president of A+E’s smaller FYI and LMN networks.

“Jana has one of the strongest track records building and shaping global brands – first at the BBC and now here at A+E Networks,” said Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO of A+E Networks. “She joined our company with the mandate to take our networks into new and exciting places and what she’s done with FYI in such a short amount of time is remarkable. History and H2 will greatly benefit from her creative prowess and steady stewardship.”

Bennett will report to Paul Buccieri, president of A&E and History. She will also oversee H2, a network expected to be rebranded with Vice.com.