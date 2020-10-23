A+E to Show Off Fresh Content at Virtual Event

A+E's Peter Olsen in the good old days when presentations were made in person

A+E Networks is planning to hold a virtual event for media buyers showing off 1,500 hours of fresh original content that’s ready to go at a time when COVID-19 has curtailed TV production.

At its 30-minute upfront-like showcases running Oct. 27-29, talent including Tim Allen, Laurence Fishburne, Morgan Freeman, Salt-N-Pepa, Wendy Williams and Robin Roberts will tout series and movies coming to A&E Network, History and Lifetime.

The pandemic disrupted the spring upfronts, forcing most networks to pitch advertisers via Zoom. With new programming available now, A+E figures it might as well present it now.

“Our business is 52 weeks a year and that’s why it is critical for content providers to have an enormous cache of immediately available, premium content,” said Peter Olsen, president of ad sales at A+E Networks.

“We are so fortunate to have a programming team that delivers a continuous pipeline of exciting projects across our distinctive brands,” said Olsen. “We continue to provide brand clarity to our audiences and advertisers along with partnership opportunities and sales solutions that work. And we are truly seeing the fruits of our labor.”

In addition to programming, A+E will be talking about its corporate social responsibility efforts.

History Channel will continue to invest in its veterans initiative including Mission to Honor, its program to preserve community sites and landmarks called Save Our History and History at Home, which provides resources to schools.

Lifetime is expanding its Broader Focus initiative promoting women in creative jobs. It also supports Stop Violence Against Women and Stop Breast Cancer for Life initiative.

A&E highlights people impacting communities through its Voices Magnified campaign and works with organizations including National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.