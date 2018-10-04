A+E Sets Global Programming Event on Crime+Investigation

A+E Networks said it will air a week-long primetime programming event on its global Crime+Investigation channels next month that will focus on cults.

The event, Twisted Faith, will start Nov. 18, which is the 40th anniversary of the Jonestown massacre.

The seven-day block will include original content, season premieres of continuing series and locally produced long and short form programming.

“Twisted Faith was created for Crime+Investigation’s highly engaged, loyal viewers, many of whom represent life’s investigators – smart, curious students of human behavior,” said Sean Cohan, president of international & digital media at A+E Networks. “The event is an optimal platform to exploit the channel’s strong pipeline of cults and twisted faith related programming, while providing significant opportunities for localization as we present investigations of universal and broader themes across the week.”

The event will air in over 100 territories around the world including in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Poland, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Southeast Asia. In Germany, Twisted Faith will premiere on A&E Network.

A highlight of the block is the A&E Indie Film No Greater Law, which focuses on Idaho’s Treasure Valley where the lines between church and state blur.

The channels will also air new episodes of the original series Cults and Extreme Belief featuring Elizabeth Vargas.