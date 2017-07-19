A&E Serves Up More ‘Wahlburgers’ Aug. 9

The new season of Wahlburgers, about the famous Wahlberg brothers and their burger chain restaurant, starts up Aug. 9 on A&E. Brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg star in the series, as does their mother, Alma. The show marks its 75th episode this season.

The season starts off with Mark, Donnie and Paul doing a deal to open 300 locations across the globe. Highlights include a visit from former ‘NSync member Joey Fatone, who seeks out Donnie for restaurant advice; Mark teaming up with Hasbro to create a “Paul Wahl” action figure; and Donnie tapping tour mates Boyz II Men to taste test Jenny McCarthy’s new vodka line. Penn & Teller liven up Mark’s Las Vegas Wahlburgers VIP party.

Mark’s film work includes Patriots Day, Ted and The Fighter. He’s an executive producer on Ballers and produced Entourage as well.

Donnie, an original member of New Kids on the Block, is in the cast of Blue Bloods.

Paul is a chef.

The series premiered in January 2014.

Wahlburgers is produced for A&E Network by 44 Blue Productions, in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Donnie D Productions. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Donnie Wahlberg are executive producers. Executive producers for 44 Blue Productions are Rasha Drachkovitch, Archie Gips and David Hale. Exec producer for A&E is Devon Hammonds.