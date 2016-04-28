A+E Sells 'Roots' In 50 Territories

A+E Networks says its new version of the epic miniseries Roots has been sold to top broadcasters in more than 50 territories around the world.

The series got a strong reception at MIPTV and will be seen on all five contenents, said Sean Cohan, president, international and digital, for A+E Networks.

“The incredible reaction we experienced at our world premiere screening of Roots was matched on the sales floor at MIPTV,” said Cohan. “I am thrilled that our company’s ambitious creative efforts, premium storytelling and betting on projects like this one continue to gain partners and scores of fans across the globe.”

Among the outlets carrying Roots are: SBS (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), ThaiPBS (Thailand), D’Live (South Korea), Atres Media (Spain), HBO (Spain - SVOD), HBO Europe (Central and Eastern Europe), HBO Nordics (SVOD), RTL (Netherlands), Crave (Canada), and A+E owned History in Japan, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and Africa.

The new series is due to simulcast in the U.S. on History, A&E Network and Lifetime beginning Monday May 30. The eight-hour event miniseries is distributed internationally by A+E Studios International.

Roots is based on Alex Haley's novel recounting the journey of one family from Africa and its will to survive despite the hardships of slavery. The original TV version of Roots drew massive ratings when it first aired on ABC in 1977