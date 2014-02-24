A&E Schedules After Show Following 'Bates Motel' Premiere

The after show craze continues. A&E has scheduled a live post-show following next Monday's second season premiere of Bates Motel.

Bates Motel: After Hours will air at 11 p.m., featuring executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin and castmembers Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore and Max Thieriot.

After Hours will be produced by Embassy Row, the same company behind AMC's Talking Dead and Talking Bad. Michael Davies will serve as executive producer.

Bates Motel returns to A&E March 3 at 10 p.m.