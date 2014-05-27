A+E’s FYI Unveils First Lineup

A+E Networks’ FYI, the rebranded lifestyle network slated to supplant Bio in July, unveiled its first primetime lineup of seven new unscripted series Tuesday.

“Reflecting FYI’s mission of inspiring personal creativity across all aspects of viewers’ lives, the network will premiere with an authentic slate of series that embrace FYI’s adventurous, personalized and non-prescriptive approach to programming,” said Jana Bennett (pictured), president of FYI and LMN.

Among the new series are producer Kinetic Content’s Married at First Sight, premiering July 8; Jane Street Entertainment’s Rowhouse Showdown, premiering July 9; Loud TV’s Tiny House Nation, premiering July 9; Sharp Entertainment’s World Food Championships, premiering July 10; Giant Pirates’ The Feed, premiering July 12; Left/Right’s Born to Style, premiering July 15; and Collective Digital Studio and NextTime Productions’ Epic Meal Empire, premiering July 26.