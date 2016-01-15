A&E’s ‘Critics’ Choice’ Goes Social On Air

Looking to bring attention to the Critics' Choice Awards, A&E hopes to engage its audience by giving them digital and social opportunities to be involved in the telecast.

The show, airing Jan. 17, combines the TV and movie awards.

It will feature a “Most Binge-Worthy” Award that will be based on fan votes sent via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and the Critics’ Choice site on aetv.com. Turbo Tax is sponsoring the award. Last year, 49,000 votes were cast.

Award show tables will feature Social Centerpieces featuring a tablet that will let celebrities interact with fans by snapping selfies with a Twitter mirror and creating content distributed through Critic’s Choice social channels. Last year, Reese Witherspoon, Rosario Dawson, Tyler Perry, Anna Faris and Allison Janney were among those interacting with fans.

Fans will be able to send their favorites stars a drink through the #TweetADrink hashtag. Last year, 3,400 drink requests were made and 16 drinks were delivered at the TV awards.

In a partnership with Tumblr, fan art will create attendees as they walk the red carpet.