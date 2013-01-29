A&E Responds to ‘Storage Wars' Lawsuit

A&E Television Networks has issued a response to a

lawsuit filed by former Storage Wars

star David Hester claiming the show is rigged, accusing him of trying to "convert

a garden-variety breach of contract claim into tabloid-worthy drama," the

network said in a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court cited in multiple

reports.

Hester filed a lawsuit in December that alleged that Storage Wars producer Original

Productions and A&E planted valuable items in the storage lockers featured

on the show for dramatic effect. He also claims he was fired for reporting the

alleged staging, which A&E refutes, saying it took action against Hester

first.

"After AETN complained about plaintiff's improper use

of AETN's trademarks, and concurrent with plaintiff's demand to renegotiate his

agreement to participate in the program, plaintiff suddenly raised 'concerns'

about the program's authenticity," the defendants said.

Hester claimed the network had committed fraud in violation

of the Communications Act of 1934, which protects against rigging in game

shows, but that statute "does not apply to cable television," A&E countered

in its filing.

Storage Wars is

one of A&E's most popular series; its last original episodes on Dec. 18 averaged

3.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.