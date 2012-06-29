A&E Renews ‘Longmire'

A&E has renewed Western drama Longmire for a second

season, a network spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The Sunday night drama set a ratings record for the network

in its debut June 3, premiering to 4.1 million total viewers as well as 1.4

million in the adults 25-54 demo.

Longmire is based on the book by Craig Johnson and stars Robert

Taylor as a Wyoming sheriff and Katee Sackhoff as his new female deputy. The

series is produced by Warner Horizon Television and is the third renewal for

the studio on Friday following TNT's Dallas and Rizzoli & Isles.