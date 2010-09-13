A&E Renews ‘Glades' for Second Season

A&E has ordered a second season of drama series The Glades, the network announced Monday (Sept. 13).

Glades, which premiered in July, averaged 3.2 million viewers for first-run episodes, making it the net's number one program in total viewers. The sophomore season will begin pre-production later this year on 13 episodes, set to bow in 2011.

"The Glades has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal audience in its first season," said Bob DeBitetto, president and general manager of A&E Network, in a statement. "With superb writing and exceptional acting, led by a standout performance by Matt Passmore, we're pleased that the series has struck a chord with fans."

The Glades was created by Clifton Campbell and is produced by Fox Television Studios. The series is executive produced by Campbell for Innuendo Productions and Gary Randall for Grand Productions, Inc.