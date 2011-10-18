A&E Renews 'The Glades'
A&E has renewed The
Glades for a third season. Ten new episodes of the Matt Passmore drama will
premiere in summer 2012.
The Glades averaged
3.87 million total viewers per episode in its second season. Compared to season
one, The Glades improved 12% in
adults 18-49 to 1.55 million viewers and 2% in adults 25-54 to 1.74 million.
The series is one of three dramas on A&E, known mostly
for its reality fare, in addition to Breakout
Kings and new drama Longmire.
The Glades is
produced for A&E by Fox Television Studios.
