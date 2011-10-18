A&E Renews 'The Glades'

A&E has renewed The

Glades for a third season. Ten new episodes of the Matt Passmore drama will

premiere in summer 2012.

The Glades averaged

3.87 million total viewers per episode in its second season. Compared to season

one, The Glades improved 12% in

adults 18-49 to 1.55 million viewers and 2% in adults 25-54 to 1.74 million.

The series is one of three dramas on A&E, known mostly

for its reality fare, in addition to Breakout

Kings and new drama Longmire.

The Glades is

produced for A&E by Fox Television Studios.