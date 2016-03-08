A&E Renews Docuseries '60 Days In' Pre-Premiere

A&E has ordered a second season of docuseries 60 Days In in advance of the first season premiere March 10. The series’ premise sees participants live among a prison’s general population for 60 days without officers or fellow inmates knowing their secret, and leave with a better understanding of the prison system.

Season two of 60 Days In will follow eight new participants and premiere later this year.

“60 Days In is the perfect example of A&E’s unique brand of disruptive non-fiction storytelling that takes viewers outside of their comfort zone,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming. “As soon as footage from season one began to come in, we knew we had something special and we immediately ordered a second season. We hope viewers will share our passion for this groundbreaking series.”

60 Days In is produced by Lucky 8 TV. Executive producers for Lucky 8 TV are Gregory Henry, Kimberly Woodard and Jeff Grogan. Executive producers for A&E Networks are Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Drew Tappon and Brad Holcman.