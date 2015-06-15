A&E Renews ‘Bates Motel’ for Two More Seasons

A&E has handed out a two-season order for Bates Motel, with 20 more episodes scheduled to premiere in 2016.

The renewal will push the Psycho prequel to five seasons; Season three opened March 9 with 2.1 million viewers and finished May 11 with 1.7 million.

“The vision of our incredible creative team has exposed the steady breakdown of the relationship between Norman and Norma Bates,” said Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager, A&E and Lifetime. “We are thrilled to bring fans two more seasons to witness the next stages of Norman's transformation into the most notorious psychopath in cinematic history.”

Bates Motel is produced by Universal Television for A&E Network. Kerry Ehrin and Carlton Cuse serve as executive producers for Carlton Cuse Productions and Kerry Ehrin Productions.

Cuse’s other series for A&E, The Returned, an American remake of the French series Les Revenants, will not return for a second season. The drama, which aired behind Bates Motel, debuted to just 1.5 million viewers and finished with under 1 million viewers.