A&E Renews 'Bates Motel' for Second Season
A&E has renewed its Psycho
prequel series Bates Motel for a
second season, the network announced Monday.
Pre-production on 10 new episodes of the drama starring Vera
Farmiga and Freddie Highmore will begin later this year for a 2014 premiere.
Bates' premiere
drew 4.5 million total viewers and 2.5 million in the adults 25-54 demo in
Live+7 ratings, making it A&E's most-watched drama debut in the key demo,
though its total viewer mark was less than other recent launches.
The series is produced by Universal Television with Carlton
Cuse and Kerry Ehrin serving as executive producers.
