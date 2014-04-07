A&E Renews 'Bates Motel'

A&E Network has ordered a third season of drama series Bates Motel, the network announced Monday. The new season will begin production this fall.

“The incredible writing team and talented Bates Motel cast has made this series one of the most compelling original dramas on television,” said David McKillop, executive VP and general manager, A&E Network. “The brilliant twists and turns of the past two seasons keep its loyal fan base coming back for more. We are so proud of the show.”

The second season of Bates Motel premiered March 3 and is averaging 4.6 million total viewers and 2.6 million adults 18-49 in live-plus-seven Nielsen ratings. The Psycho prequel series is produced by Universal Television. Executive producers are Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin.