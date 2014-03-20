A&E Removes 'Breaking Boston' From Schedule

A&E confirmed Thursday that it has pulled reality series Breaking Boston from its schedule after airing only one episode.

The series, about four blue-collar Boston women trying to move up in the world, is produced by Mark Wahlberg.

The premiere episode of Breaking Boston drew 311,000 total viewers last week, according to Nielsen.

A&E is also home to another Wahlberg-produced unscripted series, The Wahlburgers, which the network ordered an additional 18 episodes of in February.