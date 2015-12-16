A+E Promotes Suratt, Cohan to Senior Posts

A+E Networks has promoted two of its senior executives to the presidential ranks, making them responsible for areas that will be vital to the company’s growth.

Dan Suratt, who had been head of digital and business development, was named president, corporate development, strategy and investments.

Sean Cohan, previously head of A+E’s international division, will also be responsible for digital media under the new structure.

Both executives report to CEO Nancy Dubuc.

“Over the next five years, our growth will come from international and digital expansion, as well as revenue diversification. By appointing Dan and Sean to these new roles and aligning our businesses and goals, A+E Networks is well positioned for future success,” said Dubuc.

Suratt was a member of the team that worked on A+E’s recent investments in Vice, Epic Magazine, Panna and Samba. Under Suratt, the corporate development team will look at investment strategies and identify opportunities.

Cohan will continue to manage A+E’s international operations, including 75 branded channel feeds and distribution of a 12,000 hour library across more than 200 territories in 39 languages. He will also be responsible for a digital portfolio that includes TV Everywhere apps, websites and the Lifetime Movie Club direct-to-consumer subscription service.

A+E Networks is a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst. Its networks including A&E, History, Lifetime and FYI.