A+E Promotes Four Programming Execs
A+E Networks has promoted four key programming executives to
new roles at History, H2, Lifetime and Bio.
Elaine Frontain Bryant becomes senior VP of development and
programming at History, Paul Cabana will be senior VP and head of programming
for H2 and Mary Donahue is now senior VP of non-fiction programming at Lifetime,
replacing Gena McCarthy, who is becoming senior VP of programming at Bio. The
appointments are effective Sept. 3.
Frontain Bryant moves over to History from A&E, where
she had been since 2005, most recently as senior VP of non-fiction and
alternative programming, overseeing shows like Duck Dynasty and Storage Wars.
She now reports to Dirk Hoogstra, executive VP and GM at History. Paul Cabana
had led H2 as head of programming and development since December 2011.
Donahue moves to Lifetime from History, where she was VP of
programming and development since 2010. She will now report to Eli Lehrer,
senior VP and head of development for Lifetime. McCarthy will now report to
Jana Bennett, president of Bio and LMN, after overseeing Lifetime's unscripted
lineup including Project Runway and Dance Moms since 2010.
