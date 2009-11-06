A&E to Present Jackson Family Series Starting in December

The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty, a new series that will follow the personal and professional lives of Jackie, Jermaine, Tito and Marlon Jackson as they prepare for a Jackson Five reunion, is slated to air Dec. 13 on A&E, the network announced Friday (Nov. 6). The real-life series will also detail the family coming to terms with the loss of their brother Michael and dealing with how to honor his legacy.



The show follows the hugely-successful musical family as the four brothers record vocals for a song on Michael Jackson’s This Is It soundtrack, attend the film’s premiere and rehearse for a concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Jackson Five. It also sets out to document the relationships between family members and the balance between family, professional commitments and celebrity.



“This deeply intimate portrait will provide viewers with a raw and honest look inside a musical dynasty,” said Robert Sharenow, senior VP of nonfiction and alternative programming for A&E Network and Bio Channel.



The series premieres Dec. 13 with back-to-back hour-long episodes starting at 9 p.m. EST. It will move to its regularly scheduled Sunday evening 10 p.m. time slot on Dec. 20.



The show is being produced for A&E by Point 7 Entertainment with executive producer Jodi L. Gomes. Jackie, Jermaine, Tito and Marlon Jackson along with Lori Gomes are also serving as executive producers.