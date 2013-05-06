A&E Picks Up Mark Wahlberg-Produced Reality Series

A&E has ordered a Boston-set reality series executive

produced by Mark Wahlberg, on Monday picking up six episodes of the untitled

project, a network spokesperson confirmed.

The series centers on a group of tough Boston women

struggling to break free from their working class backgrounds -- real-life

versions of the female characters in Wahlberg's 2010 film The Fighter.

Wahlberg, a Boston native, will produce along with Stephen

Levinson, Bill Thompson and Stephanie Drachkovitch.

It is the second Boston-set reality series in recent months

for A&E, which premiered Southie

Rules in January but jettisoned it to Saturdays after four episodes due to

low ratings. Wahlberg's older brother Donnie executive produces the Beantown cop

reality show Boston's Finest for TNT.

A&E parent company A+E Networks holds it upfront

presentation for advertisers on Wednesday at New York's Lincoln Center.

Deadline first reported the story.