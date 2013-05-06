A&E Picks Up Mark Wahlberg-Produced Reality Series
A&E has ordered a Boston-set reality series executive
produced by Mark Wahlberg, on Monday picking up six episodes of the untitled
project, a network spokesperson confirmed.
The series centers on a group of tough Boston women
struggling to break free from their working class backgrounds -- real-life
versions of the female characters in Wahlberg's 2010 film The Fighter.
Wahlberg, a Boston native, will produce along with Stephen
Levinson, Bill Thompson and Stephanie Drachkovitch.
It is the second Boston-set reality series in recent months
for A&E, which premiered Southie
Rules in January but jettisoned it to Saturdays after four episodes due to
low ratings. Wahlberg's older brother Donnie executive produces the Beantown cop
reality show Boston's Finest for TNT.
A&E parent company A+E Networks holds it upfront
presentation for advertisers on Wednesday at New York's Lincoln Center.
Deadline first reported the story.
