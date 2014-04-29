A&E Orders Undead Drama 'The Returned'

A&E Network has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to scripted drama The Returned the network announced Tuesday. The show, based on French zombie drama Les Revenants, will be written and executive produced by Carlton Cuse and Raelle Tucker. Cuse, who also executive produces A&E’s Bates Motel, wrote the first episode.

“The Returned has the potential to be one of the most compelling drama series on cable, thanks to phenomenal scripts written by Carlton and Raelle,” said David McKillop, general manager and executive VP of A&E. “We look forward to seeing their vision brought to life on screen.”

The series will be co-produced by A+E Studios and FremantleMedia North America in association with Haut et Court TV SAS, producer of the French series. Thom Beers, Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk will executive produce for FremantleMedia North America. FremantleMedia will handle international distribution outside the U.S. and Canada.

“Les Revenants has proven to be both a critical and commercial success worldwide and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with A&E on this adaptation,” said Beers, CEO, FremantleMedia North America. “Carlton and Raelle, the creative forces behind such fantastic television as Lost and True Blood, are the perfect combination to bring this complicated and provocative family drama to U.S. audiences.”