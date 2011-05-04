A&E Orders ‘Storage Wars: Dallas' Spin-Off

A&E has ordered eight episodes of the spin-off series Storage Wars: Dallas as part of its

plans to launch 10 new unscripted series in 2011, the network said Wednesday.

The net had already picked up a second season of Storage Wars, which averaged 2.8 million

viewers per episode in its first season. Other new series for 2011 include InLaws, about married couples reaching their limit with their

overbearing in-laws; Ship Happens,

which follows competitive shippers who transport things other carriers won't;

and Boar Hunters, about a family hog

hunting business in Texas.

A&E is also partnering with some of TV's top producers, developing

projects with Ryan Seacrest, Ryan Murphy, Mark Burnett and Michael Davies, and

has ordered Coma, a multi-night TV

event from executive producers Ridley and Tony Scott, scheduled to premiere

Memorial Day 2012.

"Last year marked an unprecedented seventh consecutive year

of growth at A&E, the longest growth streak in cable," said Bob DeBitetto,

president and general manager of A&E Network and BIO Channel. "Our new

development slate remains true to our unique brand of authentic, dramatic and

emotional storytelling, will ensure that we maintain our position as a premium

entertainment network and drive our continued growth for the coming year."

A&E, part of A+E Networks, will hold its upfront

presentation in New York Wednesday evening.