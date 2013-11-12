A&E Orders Reality Series With Mark & Donnie Wahlberg

A&E is getting into the restaurant business with actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

The network on Tuesday ordered a reality series that will see the two brothers return to their Dorchester roots in Boston to open a restaurant with their brother Paul. The name of the series Wahlbugers, is also the name of the restaurant. The series will star the Wahlbergs' mother Alma, and members of Mark and

Donnie's original "Entourage" including the real Johnny "Drama" Alves

and

Henry "Nacho" Laun.

It premieres January 22 at 10:30 p.m.

"We're thrilled to partner with the entire Wahlberg family as they graciously lift the curtain to share this new side of their story," said David McKillop, executive VP and general manager of A&E Network. "This series offers viewers a new take on the celebrity reality series showcasing one of America's favorite families."

Wahlburgers is produced for A&E Networks by 44 Blue Productions, in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Donnie D Productions. Mark Wahlberg, Rasha Drachkovitch,

Stephen Levinson and Donnie Wahlberg are excutive producers.