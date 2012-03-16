A&E Orders New Series 'Barter Kings'

A&E is adding to its lineup of striking-it-rich series

with Barter Kings, ordering 13 episodes

of the new reality show scheduled to premiere this summer.

Each half-hour episode of

Barter Kings enters the world of cashless trading as experts exchange their

own possessions for items they want. The show will follow each barterer as they

continuously trade up -- even beginning with an Elvis album and ending up with a

speedboat.

The series is produced by Brownstone Entertainment and

executive produced by Drew Brown, Bob Gillan and James Flint. David McKillop,

Elaine Frontain Bryant, Neil A. Cohen and Nicole Reed executive produce for

A&E.