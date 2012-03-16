A&E Orders New Series 'Barter Kings'
A&E is adding to its lineup of striking-it-rich series
with Barter Kings, ordering 13 episodes
of the new reality show scheduled to premiere this summer.
Each half-hour episode of
Barter Kings enters the world of cashless trading as experts exchange their
own possessions for items they want. The show will follow each barterer as they
continuously trade up -- even beginning with an Elvis album and ending up with a
speedboat.
The series is produced by Brownstone Entertainment and
executive produced by Drew Brown, Bob Gillan and James Flint. David McKillop,
Elaine Frontain Bryant, Neil A. Cohen and Nicole Reed executive produce for
A&E.
