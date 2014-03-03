A&E Orders Music Business Docu-Series ‘Big Smo’

A&E Network announced Monday it has ordered a new unscripted docu-series with the working title Big Smo. Production is scheduled to begin immediately. No premiere date was announced.

The series will follow Tennessee-based Warner Bros. “hick-hop” artist John Smith—a.k.a. Big Smo—as he makes his way in the music business.

Big Smo will be produced for A&E by Brownstone Entertainment, with Drew Brown and Bob Gillan executive producing for Brownstone. Nicco Ardin will serve as co-executive producer. Drew Tappon, Dave Mace and Nicole Reed will executive produce for A&E.