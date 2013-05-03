A&E Orders 'Modern Dads' Reality Series

A&E Network has greenlit the new reality series Modern

Dads following a group of stay-at-home dads in Austin, Texas.





The network will begin production immediately on eight half-hour

episodes. The series will trail the exploits of a "guys club" of four

suburban dads as they balance the roles of manhood and fatherhood.



Modern Dads is produced by Sirens Media. Executive

producers for Sirens Media are Rebecca Toth Diefenbach, Valerie Haselton

Drescher, Jen Mayer Kulp, Lucilla D'Agostino and Adam Paul. Executive producers

for A&E are David McKillop, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Lily Neumeyer and Evan

Lerner.



