A&E Orders 'Modern Dads' Reality Series
A&E Network has greenlit the new reality series Modern
Dads following a group of stay-at-home dads in Austin, Texas.
The network will begin production immediately on eight half-hour
episodes. The series will trail the exploits of a "guys club" of four
suburban dads as they balance the roles of manhood and fatherhood.
Modern Dads is produced by Sirens Media. Executive
producers for Sirens Media are Rebecca Toth Diefenbach, Valerie Haselton
Drescher, Jen Mayer Kulp, Lucilla D'Agostino and Adam Paul. Executive producers
for A&E are David McKillop, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Lily Neumeyer and Evan
Lerner.
