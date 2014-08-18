A&E Orders 'Lachey's Bar'

A&E has ordered unscripted series Lachey's Bar, starring brothers Nick and Drew Lachey as they launch a bar in Cincinnati, Ohio. The first of 10 half-hour episodes ordered is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Nick (pictured) and Drew Lachey are former members of the pop group 98 Degrees. Nick Lachey previously starred in the reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, with his first wife, Jessica Simpson.

A&E has had recent success with reality series based on pop-star siblings. In February, the network renewed Wahlburgers, starring Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, for 18 additional episodes. The second season premiered Aug. 13.

Lachey's Bar is produced by Leftfield Entertainment. Nick and Drew Lachey serve as executive producers with Brent Montgomery, David George, Jordana Hochman, Will Nothacker and Jason Hollis of Leftfield and Drew Tappon, Shelly Tatro, Dave Mace and Sean Gottlieb of A&E.