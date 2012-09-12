A&E Orders Fourth Season of 'The Glades'

A&E has renewed The Glades for a fourth season.

Glades' third season averaged 4.1 million viewers for first-run episodes, up 5% from season two based on Live +7. Along with Longmire, the show helped A&E become the top ad-supported cable network in total viewers on Sunday nights during the summer.

Season four will premiere in 2013, along with the second season of Longmire and new series Bates Motel.