A&E Orders Four Non-Fiction Series

A&E is bringing out four original non-fiction series that it says showcases the network’s “brand of brave storytelling.” The series are Many Sides of Jane, about a woman with dissociative identity disorder; Lost For Life, about child murderers seeking their freedom; The Accused, about people accused of crimes they believe they did not commit; and Employable Me, about people with mental disabilities searching for employment.

“A&E has been leading the reality revolution, doubling down on our slate of brave nonfiction storytelling, moving away from scripted drama and refocusing our programming and development on what we do best,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E. “A&E continues to invest in provocative, high-quality content that sparks meaningful conversation and resonates with our loyal audience. Not many networks can proudly say that they currently have four Emmy-award winning series on their schedule.”

Many Sides of Jane (working title) is about a woman with nine-plus different personalities. A&E is on board for six one-hour episodes.The show is produced by Renegade 83 for A&E Network. Executive producers for Renegade 83 are Jay Renfroe, David Garfinkle and Erica Hanson. Executive producers for A&E are Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson.

Lost for Life is about child murderers who, due to a recent Supreme Court decision, may get a second chance at parole. A&E said yes to eight one-hour episodes.

Lost for Life (working title) is produced by IPC Television for A&E Network. Executive producers for IPC Television are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Peter LoGreco. Executive producers for A&E are Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky and Evan Lerner.

The Accused tells the stories of people at the most terrifying moment of their lives. Says A&E, “This gripping series reveals the true inside story of what happens when someone is accused of a crime they believe they did not commit. Featuring the defendant, their family and their legal teams, The Accused (working title) reveals the personal cost of every charge, watching each case unfold from the defendant's point of view.”

A&E ordered eight hour-long episodes. The Accused is produced by Brinkworth Films for A&E Network. Executive producers for Brinkworth Films are Malcolm Brinkworth and Xander Brinkworth. Frontain Bryant, Tatro and Brad Holcman are executive producers for A&E Network.

Employable Me (working title) is about people with mental disabilities searching for employment. People with such disabilities have “unique skills,” says A&E, which can make them excellent workers. This series unlocks their “secret powers” to help them land their dream jobs.

A&E agreed to eight hour-long episodes. Employable Me (working title) is produced by Optomen Productions for A&E Network. Ricky Kelehar, Maria Silver and Joseph Eardly are executive producers for Optomen Productions. Frontain Bryant, Tatro and Holcman are executive producers for A&E Network.