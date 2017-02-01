A&E Orders a Dozen More ‘Live PD’ Episodes

A&E has extended the season one run of law enforcement series Live PD to 21 episodes, after the initial nine-episode order. The series follows six police departments in real time on a Friday night. New episodes air Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with extra episodes on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, at 9.

Hosted by Dan Abrams, the show debuted in October and has averaged 1.1 million total viewers in live-plus-seven viewing.

“We’re proud to be the destination for a series that is not only at the cutting edge of technological achievements but is also bold in nature,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network. “By presenting an unfiltered look at how our country is being policed and prompting the thought-provoking conversation that follows, we’ve tapped into the cultural zeitgeist in a way that no other show has before.”

David Doss, former news executive producer at CNN, ABC and NBC, is the showrunner.

He's an executive producer for Big Fish Entertainment along with Dan Cesareo, George McTeague, Kara Kurcz and John Zito. Executive producers for A&E Network are Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb.