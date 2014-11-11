A&E Orders Donnie Wahlberg-Jenny McCarthy Reality Series

A&E has entered into an unscripted development deal with Donnie Wahlberg and former View panelist Jenny McCarthy. The first project will be a docuseries about the newly married couple, Donnie Loves Jenny.

Donnie Loves Jenny will follow the couple from their recent wedding through their lives as newlyweds. Production begins immediately on the 10-episode series, which will consist of a one-hour wedding episode followed by nine half-hour episodes. The series is slated to premiere early next year.

The series is produced for A&E Network by 44 Blue Productions, in association with D&J Productions, with the two as the executive producers.

This will be the third series that A&E will feature with a member from the Wahlberg clan; the net has unscripted series Wahlburgers about the family restaurant and briefly aired Breaking Boston, about four blue-collar Boston women trying to move up in the world earlier this year. This will also be McCarthy’s first TV gig since leaving The View.

